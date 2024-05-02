Statement From The University Of Sydney

As an institution, we remain open to and encourage links with all countries with which Australia has diplomatic relations.

Our researchers can make significant contributions to national, regional and global security in order to help make Australia and the world a safer place to live and we continue to support their academic freedom.

All our research must comply with University policies and codes of conduct.

Our Chancellor is deeply respected and has a number of charitable, not-for-profit and other organisations that she supports. One of her roles is as the Thales Australia Board Chair to Thales Australia, a civil and defence contractor, which supplies defence material to the Australian Defence Forces, including recent exports of Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine.

