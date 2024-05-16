The Project

Statement From The University Of Melbourne

In line with our commitment to academic freedom, staff and students of the University are free to engage in scholarly research and collaborative projects with other scholars and organisations, within the parameters of the University of Melbourne’s research ethics and integrity codes, and Australian law. Our arrangements and joint activities with other universities are subject to regular review and due diligence scrutiny.

The University works with the Australian Government, research funding bodies, our defence agencies and with industry partners on projects related to defence and national security. This research helps to strengthen Australia’s sovereign capabilities to support members of our Australian defence forces, to support stability in the region, to face emerging security threats and to respond to natural disasters.

All agreements go through a rigorous due diligence process. Research at the University of Melbourne is subject to Australian law. This includes the Export Controls Act and the Defence and Strategic Goods List. It complies with the Defence Industry Security Program (DISP) in defence-related research. It is compliant with and approved under the relevant research ethics and integrity codes and is reviewed by the University of Melbourne Research Due Diligence Advisory Group.

