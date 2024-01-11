Statement From The Therapeutic Goods Administration

There is a known association between montelukast and neuropsychiatric events (such as agitation, sleep disturbance and depression) including, in rare cases, suicidal thinking and behaviour. These risks are well documented in both the Product Information (PI) and Consumer Medicine Information (CMI), which are the documents used by health professionals and consumers in Australia to communicate safety information about medicines.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) continues to closely monitor this issue and will take action if necessary.

The TGA undertook a safety review of montelukast in 2018. The outcomes were published on our website at: www.tga.gov.au/news/safety-alerts/montelukast.

Importantly, since our safety review, a number of guidelines have been updated to highlight these risks. The Australian Asthma Handbook references our published safety alert and recommends that health professionals advise parents/carers about potential adverse psychiatric effects of montelukast. Asthma Australia has published a consumer fact sheet on this topic.

Therapeutic Guidelines Ltd has updated their respiratory guideline to include information regarding this issue. Additionally, the TGA is aware that multiple state and territory health departments undertook a variety of actions, including disseminating safety information to clinicians and bringing the issue to the attention of drug and therapeutic advisory groups for consideration in guidelines and educational activities.

Since its initial registration on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods in 1998, the TGA has received 313 reports (cases) of psychiatric disorders relating to montelukast, including 4 cases with fatal outcomes. Details of these reports can be found in our publicly available Database of Adverse Event Notifications (DAEN) - https://daen.tga.gov.au/medicines-search/. Please note that inclusion in the DAEN does not mean that the adverse event described in the report has been confirmed or that it was definitely caused by the medicine.

The TGA considers that the benefit-risk balance of montelukast remains positive, and it continues to be a useful first-line treatment for asthma for some patients. It remains a registered medicine in comparable jurisdictions, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union.