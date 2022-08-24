The Project

Statement From The Therapeutic Goods Administration

Response from a Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) spokesperson:

  • The TGA recognises that sunscreens are an important component of an effective sun protection regime.
  • All advertising of therapeutic goods in Australia, including sunscreens, is subject to the requirements of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 and the Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code.
  • The Advertising Code does not prevent the advertising of sunscreens and the benefits of using them, and it also permits paid endorsements (e.g. by sports stars) to promote their use.
  • The Code is designed to ensure, as much as possible, that testimonials about therapeutic goods are genuine and not influenced by commercial interests or personal gain, while continuing to allow the promotion of the goods.
  • The current version of the Code, which came into effect on 1 January 2022 is based on the outcome of extensive consultation with health professionals, therapeutic goods industries, consumers, media and government representatives, as well as publicly.
