Statement From The Prime Minister's Office

QUOTES ATTRIBUTED TO GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON:

"The Government thanks Mr Berriman for his work and acknowledges his deep commitment to advocating for those with lived experience.

Mental health reform will not happen overnight.

Given the complexity of reform needed, we have established the Mental Health Reform Advisory Committee to help shape and support the Government’s response to mental health reform.

Mental Health Australia is a member of the Advisory Committee and the Government will continue to work closely with the sector to deliver for all Australians."

