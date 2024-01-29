The Project

Statement From The NSW Environment Protection Authority About Asbestos Contamination

  • Before it was banned, Australia used more asbestos per capita than any other continent, including it in more than 3,000 products from construction materials to vehicles.
  • NSW is more stringent with its asbestos management than most other states and territories and prohibits the re-use and recycling of asbestos waste.
  • The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is committed to protecting the environment and reducing risks to human health while driving a circular economy.
  • Since 2022, informed by extensive consultation with the waste and resource recovery industry and small businesses, the EPA is currently focused on industry performance and quality improvement.
  • In October 2023, the EPA commenced a campaign to assess facilities that produce recovered fines’ compliance with the resource recovery orders, including site inspections and collecting samples for testing.
  • This compliance campaign is expected to be completed by the end of April 2024 and its findings will inform further regulatory action and reform of the resource recovery framework, in line with the recommendations of the Wilkinson review.
  • Our work will be further guided by a report from the NSW Chief Scientist and Engineer commissioned to provide advice on the management of asbestos in recovered fines, and CSIRO/EPA research currently underway on microplastics.
  • Both reports are expected later in 2024.
  • There is no evidence to date that recovered fines are involved in the incident at the Rozelle Parklands or Sydney Metro sites.
  • Our investigation into bonded asbestos found in mulch at these sites is progressing: https://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/news/media-releases/2024/epamedia240124-epa-update-on-asbestos-contamination
