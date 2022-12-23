Statement From The Department Of Health and Aged Care

Following a referral on 1 September 2022 from the Minister for Health and Aged Care, the Hon Mark Butler MP, the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Health, Aged Care and Sport is conducting an inquiry into and report on Long COVID and Repeated COVID Infections. The terms of reference include consideration of the health, social, educational, and economic impacts of long COVID. At the Minister's request, the Department of Health and Aged Care is preparing a National Response for the management of long COVID in Australia. As part of the development of the national response to long COVID the Department will work with states and territories to investigate where the pressure points and gaps are in the health system for long COVID patients to inform any further required actions. Patients with Post COVID-19 conditions (often called long COVID) can already access a wide range of Medicare rebates for medical and allied health services for the treatment of their condition. This includes time tiered GP general attendance items. GPs can also refer patients to relevant specialists for tests and treatment, also rebated under Medicare, and prescribe PBS medicines as necessary for the patient's treatment. Specialist doctors have access to a range of general consultation items. Patients with long COVID may be eligible for MBS Chronic Disease Management (CDM) items. To be eligible for CDM items a patient must have at least one medical condition that has been present (or is likely to be present) for at least six months or is terminal. The CDM items enable GPs to plan and coordinate the health care of patients with chronic or terminal medical conditions. GPs may refer patients to MBS subsidised allied health services under a GP Management Plan and Team Care Arrangement. GPs can refer patients for MBS rebated allied health services. Whether a patient meets the eligibility requirement of having a chronic or terminal condition is a clinical judgement for their GP. If people have ongoing symptoms after their acute COVID illness in the community, they are encouraged to seek advice from their General Practitioner (GP). To support GPs in caring for people with long COVID, the Australian Government contracted the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) to update the RACGP guidelines Caring for adult patients with post-COVID-19 conditions. The updated guidelines were published in December 2021. The RACGP also developed a patient resource to self-manage fatigue and additional symptoms. State and territory health departments are responsible for the public health system, including public hospitals and community clinics. They continue to have a role supporting people who have long COVID by providing access to multidisciplinary outpatient services.

The Government provides the states and territories a contribution for their costs in delivering public hospital services through the National Health Reform Agreement (NHRA). The NHRA is an enduring agreement that sees the Commonwealth provide a funding contribution for the services the state and territory public hospital systems deliver. This includes services related to COVID-19, both for admitted care and for non-admitted care such as long COVID clinics.