Statement From The Department of Health and Aged Care

Food Ministers introduced the Health Star Rating system to help people compare the nutritional value of similar fresh and packaged foods and make healthier choices. The Health Star Rating also contributes to reformulation of the food supply by limiting the number of stars a food can have with high levels of saturated fat, sodium and sugar.

Government monitoring of the system will be undertaken up to the 14 November 2023, and a report will be provided to Food Ministers in early 2024. At this stage it is not possible to pre-empt the official monitoring figures.

The George Institute data was collected between March and June 2023, whilst the George’s finding indicated the HSR uptake is well below the target the Government is not able to accurately calculate this until the full monitoring figures have been received at the end of the agreed period.

In 2020, Food Ministers agreed to continue the HSR system on a voluntary basis for the immediate future, but that if uptake does not reach at least 70% of intended products by November 2025, mandating the system will be considered. Industry has been on notice that if uptake does not increase to 70% by 2025, Food Ministers will consider mandating the system. The interim targets are designed to ensure that the Government and the Food Ministers can consider scoping for mandating the system early so that action can be taken in a timely manner if the final target is not met.

The Government has an ambitious agenda to improve the health of Australians and, while our targets are voluntary at the moment, if we do not see commitment and uptake of the Health Star Rating the Government will consider mandating action.