Statement From The Department Of Employment

Points Based Assessment System - PBAS
- Workforce Australia will include a new Points Based Activation (PBAS) that gives participants choice and flexibility in how they meet their mutual obligations requirements in return for income support.
- This flexibility will improve upon the previous system under jobactive that requires participants to complete up to 20 job searches each month to meet their requirements.
- From 4 July, a participant will need to earn a set number of points (points target) to meet their mutual obligation requirements each month.
- The points target starts at 100 points (maximum) and includes a minimum of 5 job searches (amounting to 20 points) each month.
- Participants will have flexibility and choice in deciding what tasks and activities they complete to earn points. Under PBAS, the tasks and activities a participant can do include job searches, job interviews, commencing a job, doing paid work, study and training, or participating in an activity.
- Each task and activity has a points values, with more intensive activities attracting more points. The values are based on the level of engagement and commitment required to complete the task or activity and the strength of the link to employment.
- A participant’s points target will be tailored to recognise a participant’s personal circumstances and/or local market conditions.
- The PBAS has been trialled since December 2020, with extensive stakeholder consultations as well as user testing. The department will monitor the implementation of PBAS and can consider adjusting points values if required.
- Providers will support and guide participants to manage their participation in Workforce Australia Services, including helping them to understand how to use PBAS to meet their points target every month. For those participants who cannot report their own requirements online, the provider will report tasks and activities on the participant’s behalf.
- To ensure a smooth transition the department is currently sending advice to individuals directly impacted by the changes to employment services. This advice includes a website link for further information (www.jobsearch.gov.au), a factsheet on the changes to the activation arrangements and a contact number individuals can call for support.
- Vulnerable individuals will be referred to Workforce Australia Services to be supported by an employment services provider. This system ensures job agents can better focus on job seekers who will most benefit.
- During a participant’s first month in Workforce Australia, they will not face compliance action for a PBAS failure if they do not meet their points target.
Workforce Australia
- From 4 July, Workforce Australia will become the new Government employment service, replacing jobactive.
- The Department of Education, Skills and Employment consulted extensively on the design of Workforce Australia with users of the system and future users of the system, including job seekers, business, welfare groups, and employment service providers.
- The new system will help all Australians, and not just job seekers, to find and keep a job, change jobs or create their own job. It will connect employers with job seekers, and offer a refreshed network of providers to deliver tailored case management.
- Through Online Services, digitally literate job seekers will be able to self-service through a range of online tools.
- All job seekers in the Online Services channel will be supported, via phone or email, and through the Digital Services Contact Centre.
- For job seekers who need or would like personalised support, they will be connected to an employment services provider. The provider will work with job seekers to help them get job-ready, by assessing their needs, help in looking for work, and developing skills and support with training. The provider will also help the job seeker manage their obligations.
- In certain locations there will be specialist providers to deliver personalised services to cohorts including culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD), Indigenous Australians, ex-offenders and refugees.
- Safeguards will ensure online services remain appropriate and no-one gets left behind, including the option to move to a provider at any time.