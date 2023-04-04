The Project

Statement From The Bureau Of Meteorology

The Bureau of Meteorology (the Bureau) does not comment on services provided by other organisations.

The Bureau is Australia’s national weather, climate and water agency and provides trusted, reliable and responsive weather, water, climate, ocean and space weather services for Australia – all day, every day.

Many of the Bureau’s activities, including its weather observations, warnings and forecasts, are mandated by national legislation under the Meteorology Act 1955 and the Water Act 2007, and help meet Australia’s international commitments under the Convention of the World Meteorological Organization.

Each year, the Bureau delivers approximately 700,000 public forecast services, 1.98 million aviation forecast products, more than 500,000 climate graphs and charts, 175,000 marine safety broadcasts and 19,000 weather and ocean warnings and these are only some of the services we provide.

The Bureau has nearly 10 million BoM weather app users and one of the highest website visit rates of any federal government organisation with nearly a billion visits every year.

The Bureau's Australian weather prediction model ranks in the top four in the world alongside the European Union, United Kingdom and United States.

Since 1908, the Bureau has proudly provided an extraordinary array of products and services that have contributed to economic prosperity, public safety and community wellbeing. The knowledge of, and insights into Australia our staff have gained over this period, including the nation's long-term climate record, are unique and irreplaceable.

