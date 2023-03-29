The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Statement From Rodney Morley Real Estate

Statement From Rodney Morley Real Estate

Statement From Rodney Morley Real Estate

The property was previously handled by another agency, and we only took over management of the property a few days before the girls applied for it.

The issue raised was professionally and readily addressed as soon as it was brought to the attention of our agency and the owner.

We do not believe that there is any dispute , as our office complied exactly with the VCAT order which was agreed to by the parties.

The matter was finalised immediately and is now at an end.

Consumer Affairs Victoria said:

Rental providers must ensure their rental property meets basic standards of cleanliness and security before a renter moves in. This includes ensuring homes are free from mould.

Before entering a rental agreement, rental providers are also required to disclose any repair notice received in the past 3 years related to mould or dampness in the property.

Consumer Affairs Victoria takes this conduct seriously and will investigate and take action where necessary.

Artificial General Intelligence Is The Even Scarier Version Of AI
NEXT STORY

Artificial General Intelligence Is The Even Scarier Version Of AI

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Artificial General Intelligence Is The Even Scarier Version Of AI

    Artificial General Intelligence Is The Even Scarier Version Of AI

    AI has grabbed the world’s attention this year with its ability to generate sophisticated text images, audio and videos.
    Groom's "Disrespectful" Wedding Vows Sets Off Red Flags, Leaving Viewers Shocked

    Groom's "Disrespectful" Wedding Vows Sets Off Red Flags, Leaving Viewers Shocked

    This is what NOT to say to a loving partner on your wedding day.
    Dad Accidentally Orders 60 Pairs of Reading Glasses Because He Couldn’t Read A Website

    Dad Accidentally Orders 60 Pairs of Reading Glasses Because He Couldn’t Read A Website

    We have all ordered something online and lived to regret it, but one bloke in the UK took this buyer's remorse to a whole new level.
    Kourtney Kardashian Called "Gross" For Putting Food On Bathroom Floor (And Toilet Lid)

    Kourtney Kardashian Called "Gross" For Putting Food On Bathroom Floor (And Toilet Lid)

    Reality star Kourtney Kardashian has been slammed on social media after sharing a picture of her bathroom floor covered with food.
    Victoria Bids $5 Million Bid To Host This Years NRL Grand Final

    Victoria Bids $5 Million Bid To Host This Years NRL Grand Final

    Play it cool, Victoria.