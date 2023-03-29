Statement From Rodney Morley Real Estate

The property was previously handled by another agency, and we only took over management of the property a few days before the girls applied for it.

The issue raised was professionally and readily addressed as soon as it was brought to the attention of our agency and the owner.

We do not believe that there is any dispute , as our office complied exactly with the VCAT order which was agreed to by the parties.

The matter was finalised immediately and is now at an end.

Consumer Affairs Victoria said:

Rental providers must ensure their rental property meets basic standards of cleanliness and security before a renter moves in. This includes ensuring homes are free from mould.

Before entering a rental agreement, rental providers are also required to disclose any repair notice received in the past 3 years related to mould or dampness in the property.

Consumer Affairs Victoria takes this conduct seriously and will investigate and take action where necessary.