Statement From Rental Agency

[The Agency] which is an independently owned and operated franchised business, has been managing the property occupied by Ms Thorne since August 2018. Since November 2020, it has been under a periodical arrangement (month-to-month).

In 2020, Ms Thorne made a claim to NCAT regarding repair requests and access by trades, and consequentially withdrew her claim on her own accord as the requests had been attended to.

[The Agency] is committed to delivering on the legislative requirements for landlords and tenants, like it has done in the management of [the property].

On 29 June 2023, the tenant was informed the landlord had requested vacant possession of the property and the tenant was issued a 90-day notice, which is within the legislative requirements.

[The Agency] strongly rejects the claim the notice was issued for any other reason than the landlord requested possession of the property. The tenant was informed of several other available comparable properties, of which none where of interest to the tenant.

[The Agency] also strongly rejects any suggestion that any of its staff have acted aggressively or improperly towards Ms Thorne.