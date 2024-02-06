The Project

Statement From QBE Insurance Group

“We have carefully read Ms. Maree White’s submission to the Inquiry into insurers’ responses to the 2022 major floods. While Ms. White’s claim has been settled, we acknowledge the claims experience failed to meet expectations. We are listening and grateful for the feedback as we recognise the genuine concerns raised in the submission and we have apologised to Ms. White. QBE has already, and will continue to implement improvements and enhancements in our claims management systems and processes.”

