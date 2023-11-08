Statement from Qantas

On another legal matter, we’ve had questions regarding the recent ACCC allegations that we misled customers in relation to cancelled flights during the difficult return to flying post-COVID in early 2022.

We understand the concern these claims have generated from shareholders and the community more broadly.

Let me start by saying we take our obligations under consumer law very seriously.

The challenges of the return to flying post-COVID – for Qantas and for the industry as a whole – are well known. While our safety performance was strong, we made many mistakes that impacted our people and our customers, and we apologise for that.

We recently lodged our defence in this case and issued a detailed statement to explain our position. I would encourage you to read that, but let me share a few key points.

Fundamentally, staffing and supply chain issues in the first half of 2022, exacerbated by the impact of Omicron, meant we just didn’t have the resourcing we thought we would have to operate our schedule.

We made large cuts to our flying to stabilise our operations, which resulted in thousands of cancelled flights.

We acknowledge that there were some delays in communicating with our customers. This wasn’t done for commercial gain but to give us time to find alternative flights for our passengers – either on Qantas or other carriers. We would much rather tell people that their flight has been cancelled at the same time as letting them know their alternative options.

The result of these efforts is shown in the examples highlighted in the ACCC’s media release on the commencement of the proceedings:

100 per cent of impacted domestic passengers were offered same-day flights departing prior to or within one hour after their scheduled departure time.

98 per cent of impacted international passengers were offered re-accommodation options on flights within a day of their scheduled departure date.

In most cases, customers were rebooked on these alternative flights weeks or months ahead of when they were actually due to travel, allowing them to plan.

We have learned from this experience and cancelled flights are currently immediately removed from sale manually while we work on an IT solution to automate this process. But that does not mean that Qantas’ practices during the return to flying post-COVID breached the law.

This matter remains before the courts and we will provide updates when we can.