Statement from Pitch Music & Arts Festival

Through consultation with authorities, we have been directed to cancel the remainder of Pitch Music & Arts 2024 in light of an updated extreme fire danger warning issued this afternoon for tomorrow (Monday, March 11).

We have consistently followed the guidance of relevant authorities throughout the entire process.

Nobody is in immediate danger. We encourage everyone on site not to rush, calmly pack-up and depart either this evening or early tomorrow.

For those who have travelled in their own vehicle, please ensure you have a sober and rested driver. For those who came by other means of transport, additional buses to Ararat are being organised today, and commence again from 6am tomorrow.

Our staff are on hand to assist you with any enquiries or with organising your departure. We continue to have a police, fire, and medical presence throughout the festival site to support the safety and security of patrons.

Please remember to stay hydrated, and be patient and calm with staff and each other.

Regarding refund inquiries, we appreciate your patience as we work through this. Ticket holders will receive an update as more information becomes available. Our top priority right now is to get everyone on site home safely.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time.

The mercury has hit around forty degrees for the third day in a row in Victoria, and the extreme heat causing chaos at one of the state’s biggest music festivals.
