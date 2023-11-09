Statement from Optus About Outage

Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, Optus CEO, said, “We’re deeply sorry for yesterday’s outage. We know how important connectivity is to all our customers, and that we let you down.

“We truly appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we worked to restore our operations yesterday.

“We know that there is nothing we can do to make up for yesterday and what customers want most is for our network to work all the time – which is our number one priority – but we also want to acknowledge their patience and loyalty by giving them additional data to help during the holidays, when so many people consume more data with friends and family.”

From Monday, 13 November, eligible postpaid customers, both small businesses and consumers, will be able to access 200GB of extra data, and customers have until the end of the year to activate. Eligible prepaid customers will be able to access unlimited data on weekends until the end of the year.

From Monday, customers can go to optus.com.au for more details on how to add the offer to their plans.

We understand some businesses were uniquely impacted and encourage any with concerns to contact their Optus Business Centre or Business Care on 133 343.

Outage Explanation

In common with major global telecommunication networks, the Optus network is designed with multiple layers of fallback and redundancy. At the heart of this is a modern intelligent router network developed with the world’s leading vendors.

Despite this, a network event yesterday triggered a cascading failure which resulted in the shutdown of services to our customers.

Our engineers are investigating thoroughly and we will learn from this outage and continue to improve. We welcome, and intend to cooperate fully with, the Government investigations.