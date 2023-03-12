Statement From NSW Labor Party

We all agree we want to tackle problem gambling, and we all want less pokies in NSW.
This is now a debate about the best way to do that.
Labor has announced a comprehensive plan to tackle problem gaming and money laundering. It will be evidence-based.
I’ve seen well-intentioned policy reform like the lockout laws and greyhound racing turn into a disaster and make a bad situation worse.
Labor has proposed a comprehensive policy response to the issue of gaming reform including:
- An expanded Mandatory Cashless Gaming Trial – if the trial works, we’ll implement it.
- Introduce cash input limits.
- A ban on all external gaming-related signage.
- A reduction of the amount of poker machines in New South Wales over time.
- Harm minimisation programs through a $100 million fund.
- The introduction of Responsible Gaming Officers (RGO) in venues.
- Introduction of third-party exclusion and mandatory facial recognition to enhance self-exclusion.