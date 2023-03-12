Statement From NSW Labor Party

We all agree we want to tackle problem gambling, and we all want less pokies in NSW.

This is now a debate about the best way to do that.

Labor has announced a comprehensive plan to tackle problem gaming and money laundering. It will be evidence-based.

I’ve seen well-intentioned policy reform like the lockout laws and greyhound racing turn into a disaster and make a bad situation worse.

Labor has proposed a comprehensive policy response to the issue of gaming reform including: