Statement From Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation

A statement from a NRRC spokesperson:

“The $700 million Resilient Homes Program provides for home buybacks, retrofits and raisings for homeowners in the Northern Rivers.

On Tuesday 13 June, the NRRC released flood mapping data which indicated homes prioritised for a buyback offer based on the greatest risk to life for both residents and emergency service responders .

This flood mapping data identifies locations where there is the greatest risk to life and predicted to experience more frequent, high and fast floods in the future.

This new analysis has also shown there is a need for more buybacks across the Northern Rivers, which are costlier than house raisings or retrofits, compared to initial estimates.

This has led to around 1,100 homes being prioritised for buyback under the program.

Homeowners are being contacted to inform them of the prioritisation based on the greatest risk to life in most future flood scenarios, with the most homes being prioritised in the Lismore local government areas, followed by Tweed.

The NRRC is working hard to speak with all households that have applied.

We increased the number of staff working as part of the call centre, communications and case management team.

The call centre has also gone from a business hours service to a 24-hours service.

In response to the community’s feedback, we have taken steps to further increase the call centre capacity from the week starting June 26.

The NRRC is committed to speaking directly with homeowners as quickly as possible and giving people the individual support they need.

As of 29 June, 320 buyback offers have been approved (extended to homeowners), 165 home buyback offers have been accepted with 13 settlements completed, as well as 60 buyback offers made in South Lismore. These numbers are expected to continually rise over coming weeks.

The publicly available home buyback fact sheet states, the opportunity for delayed settlement may also be available. This means that, if homeowners wish to stay in their property until they find alternative accommodation and it is safe to do so, the NRRC will agree to a delayed settlement of usually up to one year.

As well as the buybacks, raisings and retrofitting offers, the NSW Government is continuing to deliver a range of welfare services for those affected by flood and continuing to experience trauma.

In addition to the buybacks, a Draft Resilient Lands Strategy is out for community consultation.

The strategy outlines the work carried out so far by the NRRC and next steps to identify a sustainable pipeline of land and housing to support the relocation of residents impacted by the 2022 floods.

It identifies 22 sites across the seven Northern Rivers LGAs, of which 15 sites are for immediate investigation under the Resilient Land Program. One of the 22 sites listed in the Draft Strategy is publicly owned land.

The number of homes this could allow for will be confirmed on a site-by-site basis as technical and due diligence investigations progress.”