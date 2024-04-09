Statement from Mobil on the Techno Park Development

- As a safe and responsible operator, Mobil remains focused on operating its sites, including the Melbourne Terminal, in accordance with state and Federal regulations to deliver critical fuel supplies to Victoria.
- Mobil supplies around 40% of the fuel Victorians need through our Melbourne Terminal operations and we continue to play a vital role in Australia’s fuel security, including the storage tanks that are in use in proximity to Techno Park Drive.
- We appreciate that it is a difficult situation for the residents and while this is a planning matter for the council, we are willing to engage with the community, the council and regulators and assist where we can. Further questions on the rationale for Council’s action should be referred to Council.
