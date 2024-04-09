The Project

Statement from Mobil on the Techno Park Development

  • As a safe and responsible operator, Mobil remains focused on operating its sites, including the Melbourne Terminal, in accordance with state and Federal regulations to deliver critical fuel supplies to Victoria.
  • Mobil supplies around 40% of the fuel Victorians need through our Melbourne Terminal operations and we continue to play a vital role in Australia’s fuel security, including the storage tanks that are in use in proximity to Techno Park Drive.
  • We appreciate that it is a difficult situation for the residents and while this is a planning matter for the council, we are willing to engage with the community, the council and regulators and assist where we can. Further questions on the rationale for Council’s action should be referred to Council.
Israel Sets Invasion Date Of Rafah After Gaza Truce Talks Stall
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a date has been set for an invasion of Rafah, the enclave's last refuge for displaced Palestinians.
Rideshare company Ola has informed customers it is shutting down services across Australia.
A United Airlines flight was forced to divert after a dog defecated in the aisle.
Streaming service Spotify will introduce a price increase for Australian customers next month.
A passenger on a recent flight has shared his bewilderment at witnessing two of his fellow travellers engaging in intimate behaviour, spending most of the journey entwined lying down across a row of seats.