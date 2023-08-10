The Project

Statement From Minister Shannon Fentiman:

“Firstly, I want to thank Uncle Barry and his family for sharing their story with me. No parent should have to bury their child.

“An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding this tragic death and the matter has been referred to the Coroner.”

“Any findings from those investigations will be considered and will be used to strengthen the health response in Doomadgee.

“Additionally, I’m committed to working with locals, council members, elders and health workers in Doomadgee to hear how the delivery of health services can be improved.”

Ryan’s Rule:Queensland Health closely monitors Ryan’s Rule to ensure it continues to be effective and, where necessary, makes appropriate changes.

This includes creating a patient video primarily for use in hospitals and is available on the internet to describe how to use Ryan’s Rule.

Queensland Health has also developed multicultural brochures in 10 different languages and collaboratively worked with key stakeholders to develop a brochure for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

In June, the Northern Coroner (North Queensland) recommended consideration of whether Ryan’s Rule needs to be adapted to ensure it is culturally appropriate for First Nations people and then promoted and or adapted accordingly.

Queensland Health, through the Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Clinical Network and the Department’s Patient Safety and Quality Branch and First Nations Health Office, has begun planning to determine the optimal approach in partnership with key stakeholders.

