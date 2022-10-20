Statement From Market Forces

Market Forces’ analysis found Hostplus’ Balanced investment option had increased its shareholding in Santos by 16.1% between 31 December 2021 and 30 June 2022. Hostplus has responded to the analysis, claiming its ‘increased stake in SANTOS came about due to the merger between HOSTPLUS and Statewide Super.’

Statewide Super did not disclose its full 31 December 2021 portfolio holdings prior to its merger with Hostplus, so Market Forces does not have the publicly-available data to scrutinise Hostplus’ claim. We have conducted our analysis based on super funds’ own published holdings disclosures. Information on Statewide Super’s website indicated the fund invested in Santos, which may explain some increase in Santos shares held by Hostplus post-merger.

Our analysis also found Hostplus’ Balanced option’s investment exposure to Santos (as a proportion of Australian listed equities) increased from 2.21% to 2.96% across the period 31 December 2021 to 30 June 2022.

Further, our April 2022 analysis found Hostplus’ balanced option had the second highest exposure to Santos at 31 December 2021 of the options in the study.

If Hostplus is ‘fully committed’ to transitioning its investment portfolio to net zero emissions by 2050 through engagement with portfolio companies, why did the fund vote against shareholder resolutions put to Woodside and Santos this year, which sought to bring their business plans into line with the goal of net zero by 2050?

Hostplus is still investing members’ retirement savings in thermal coal miners Whitehaven and New Hope, when many big super funds are already divesting. The fossil fuel expansion plans of these companies are completely out of line with the goal of net zero by 2050.

Market Forces media release - New analysis: Australia’s biggest super funds fractured on fossil gas