Statement From Lime

Key stats

Over 2.7 million e-scooter rides occurred during the period of this study 99.99% of all Lime rides end without incident

Safety is Lime’s number one priority. Following the legalisation of private e-scooters, this study shows that shared schemes, in terms of public safety, are the best way to introduce micromobility to the community. 99.99% of trips taken on the Lime platform end without incident.

In 2022, when this study occurred, over 2.7 million trips were taken through the shared scheme program and 99.99% of these rides ended without incident. Top locations where incidents occurred are all designated cycling facilities and identified for upgrades as part of the Strategic Cycling Corridors network.

As a shared operator, Lime has zero tolerance for illegal behaviour and has implemented industry-first technology such as Lime’s impaired riding test to address drink riding. Riders have to pass a reaction time test before their vehicle unlocks and their ride can begin. Lime also implements curfews where riders are unable to rent vehicles during certain timeframes.

It is worth noting this study mentions that there is no insurance for riders. Lime has full comprehensive insurance in place, to cover both riders and the general community.

