Statement From James Wright

More than 18 months on from the unimaginable accident that took the lives of our beautiful daughters, I remain devastated and heartbroken.

The unspeakable tragic loss of our gorgeous and happy girls, Ophelia and Tarrow, has shattered our lives. I share the overwhelming and relentless grief with Akira and our families. My focus now is on our precious eldest daughter, finding a way to rebuild our lives and learning to somehow live each day without our darling twins.

NSW Coroner Karen Stafford undertook a thorough and impartial investigation into their heartbreaking deaths, which included expert input from the police and medical professionals.

We are forever grateful for the immense ongoing support from our community, as well as from the first responders, who were extremely professional and showed enormous empathy and compassion.

A year after launching its studies into unexplained sightings, NASA has held its first public meeting about UFOs.
You can't just rely on your BS side mirrors.
Cosmetic dentist Dr Sahil Patel says that by wetting your toothbrush, you risk diluting the effectiveness of the toothpaste. He also advises against brushing your front teeth first.
Bali authorities are set to hand out "dos and don'ts" cards to tourists upon arrival to the island in an effort to crack down on unruly behaviour.
Regretting getting that UNI degree you don't use? You're about to regret it even more as inflation causes debts to soar.