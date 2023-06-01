Statement From James Wright

More than 18 months on from the unimaginable accident that took the lives of our beautiful daughters, I remain devastated and heartbroken.

The unspeakable tragic loss of our gorgeous and happy girls, Ophelia and Tarrow, has shattered our lives. I share the overwhelming and relentless grief with Akira and our families. My focus now is on our precious eldest daughter, finding a way to rebuild our lives and learning to somehow live each day without our darling twins.

NSW Coroner Karen Stafford undertook a thorough and impartial investigation into their heartbreaking deaths, which included expert input from the police and medical professionals.

We are forever grateful for the immense ongoing support from our community, as well as from the first responders, who were extremely professional and showed enormous empathy and compassion.