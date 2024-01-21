Statement From Hobsons Bay City Council

Attributable to a Council spokesperson: Council acknowledges and is acutely aware that this is a difficult situation for affected residents at Techno Park Drive. Council wants to work with all owners, occupants and their legal representatives to help each resident find a safe, secure, long-term alternative to their current situation. To this end, it is partnering with local support services as well as the Victorian Government.

Council is obligated by law to enforce the Planning Scheme. After receiving notification from the EPA and ExxonMobil that people were living in an industrial zone, by law, Council had to act on that information through commencing enforcement. Enforcement action is the responsibility of the Council administration. There is no opportunity for Councillors to intervene in such action as it relates to enforcement powers provided to Council officers which are established in State based legislation.

Council has also considered the risks associated with people living next door to an active fuel storage facility, and other heavy industrial uses in its actions.

The ExxonMobil site still houses various types of fuel, including jet and diesel fuel, piped in from external refineries.

Council has undertaken enforcement action at Techno Park Drive since the early 1990s. Most recently, in May 2023 Council advised property owners and occupiers that residential accommodation was prohibited in Techno Park, zoned industrial since the 1980s, and that they had to relocate within six months. Council has since provided a further six months to allow additional time to work with local service providers and the state government to support people to find alternative accommodation.

It is important to note that this is a cross government issue, and Council has established the Techno Park Housing Solutions Group to identify and secure alternative safe and legal housing for people living in Techno Park. The group includes local housing and support groups; key state government agencies; the Member for Williamstown, Melissa Horne; and Council representatives.

Unfortunately, Techno Park has very particular site-specific factors that mean that rezoning it for residential uses is not supported by current state or Council planning policy. Council continues to encourage all residents to reach out to us or to local support services to obtain assistance in transitioning to safe, legal and secure alternative accommodation.

On 9 October 2023, Council received written notice from lawyers advising that formal proceedings would be filed against Council, on behalf of and in relation to, the circumstances affecting Techno Park Drive residents. As a result, Council is not in a position to address questions related to Techno Park Drive during Council meetings, live media interviews or other public forums. Further information on Techno Park and previous statements can be found on Council’s website.

https://www.hobsonsbay.vic.gov.au/News-Media/2023/October/Local-group-to-support-Techno-Parkresidents-to-find-housing

Council empathises with the situation of the people affected and support and advice can be obtained by contacting the planning, building and health team at Hobsons Bay City Council on 1300 179 944.