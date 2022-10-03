The Project

Statement From Football Australia

Over the past 18 months, Football Australia, in collaboration with Professional Footballers Australia has been engaged in a process of education and dialogue to gather information on the situation regarding the preservation of Human Rights and Workers Welfare in connection with the hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

We have recently facilitated a briefing with our men’s national team players, which involved many stakeholders including FIFA, FIFPRO (the international body representing players), International Labour Organisation, Amnesty International, Builders and Woodworkers International, the International Trade Union Confederation and the Supreme Committee for Legacy & Development

We acknowledge legislative reforms have occurred in Qatar over recent years and we urge companies and organisations working in Qatar to continue the path to reform and ensure the new legislative standards are met.

As part of Football Australia’s due diligence process and in accordance with guidance received from the International Labour Organisation, Football Australia can confirm that all organisations providing services to the Australian National team during the tournament meet the new compliance standards in a socially responsible way.

Football Australia, PFA and the players will have more to say before the tournament commences.

Aussies Debate Who Should Replace The Queen On Our $5 Notes, With Steve Irwin The Most Popular Option

