Statement From Food Standards Australia New Zealand Regarding Best Before Dates

The Food Standards Code requires food to display date marks on food (e.g. best-before and use-by dates) with food suppliers being responsible for deciding if a use-by or best-before date is used.

Food labelled with a use-by date should not be eaten and can’t legally be sold after this date because the food may pose a health or safety risk. Foods labelled with a best-before date can be sold and safely eaten but may have lost some quality (e.g. taste or nutritiousness).

FSANZ currently has no plans to change the best-before or use-by-date marking requirements in the Food Standards Code.

FSANZ recognises education and awareness of date marking can assist in reducing food waste.

