The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Statement From FIFA

Statement From FIFA

Statement From FIFA

FIFA has been closely following the situation of the Afghan football community within the country and abroad, especially the situation of female players.

The selection of players and teams representing a Member Association is considered as an internal affair of the Member Association. Therefore, FIFA does not have the right to officially recognise any team unless it is first recognised by the concerned Member Association.

However, ensuring access to football for both female and male players without discrimination and in safety is a key priority for FIFA. FIFA is therefore continuing to monitor the situation very closely and remains in close contact with the Afghan Football Federation and other stakeholders with the aim to promote access to football in Afghanistan.

FIFA has also been supporting the evacuation of over 150 Afghan sports persons and human rights defenders at risk in November 2021 and continues its support for this group.

This Year’s Annual Garma Festival Could Be Make-Or-Break For The Yes Campaign
NEXT STORY

This Year’s Annual Garma Festival Could Be Make-Or-Break For The Yes Campaign

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    This Year’s Annual Garma Festival Could Be Make-Or-Break For The Yes Campaign

    This Year’s Annual Garma Festival Could Be Make-Or-Break For The Yes Campaign

    In a time when the Yes campaign needs its biggest push for support, the annual Garma Festival could hold the balance of whether the vote will be a success or not.
    Influencer Asks Company For A Free Car In Exchange For Exposure

    Influencer Asks Company For A Free Car In Exchange For Exposure

    Look, if you don’t ask, you don’t get. But as this micro-influencer discovered, if you do ask, you also don’t get. Especially if your leverage is 33,000 Instagram followers.
    A Luxury Resort Is Listing The Role Of ‘Beach’ Which Will Require All Your Kenergy

    A Luxury Resort Is Listing The Role Of ‘Beach’ Which Will Require All Your Kenergy

    A luxury resort group in the Maldives is hiring for a role they’ve called ‘beach’, with the role requiring no previous experience.
    Melbourne Pub Under Fire For Receipt Mocking Patron

    Melbourne Pub Under Fire For Receipt Mocking Patron

    Ever found yourself wondering that the hospitality staff are judging you? Well, wonder no more, because they definitely are.
    Man Plants 1.2 Million Sunflowers As A 50th Anniversary Present For His Wife

    Man Plants 1.2 Million Sunflowers As A 50th Anniversary Present For His Wife

    In what could be the most romantic gesture ever, one man from the United States planted 1.2 million sunflowers as a 50th anniversary gift for his wife.