Statement From Diamond Valley Baptist Church

“Diamond Valley Baptist Church (DVBC) currently has a short-term interim pastor who does not have, nor is privy to, any knowledge or information about any potential past incidents of this nature.

"He therefore is unavailable to participate meaningfully in a public interview about such a critical and potentially traumatic personal matter in a way that would honour the stories of both Aaron’s and DVBC’s pasts well.

"The church can confirm that we are aware of and abide by the current Victorian Suppression Act. Any practices along the nature and aims of ‘gay suppression’ are not permitted or supported at DVBC and we have Safe Church policies in place to ensure this. These policies are available on the church website.”

Rev Andrew Menzies, Interim Senior Pastor

