Statement From Department Of Home Affairs Spokesperson:

The department does not comment on individual cases due to privacy obligations.

Australia provides protection consistent with its international obligations. The criteria for a protection visa, and the relevant tests, are set out in the statutory protection framework provisions of Australia’s Migration Act 1958 (the Act) and Migration Regulations 1994.

o Each case is assessed on its merits, taking into account the individual circumstances of the case and the most current and relevant country of origin information.

Persons who do not engage protection obligations, who are not awaiting a merits or judicial review outcome, and who have exhausted all avenues to remain in Australia, are expected to depart Australia voluntarily and may be provided assistance to depart.

o Those with new, credible protection claims relating to changes in their country of origin or personal circumstances may request Ministerial Intervention.