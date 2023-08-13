Statement From Department Of Home Affairs Spokesperson:
- The department does not comment on individual cases due to privacy obligations.
- Australia provides protection consistent with its international obligations. The criteria for a protection visa, and the relevant tests, are set out in the statutory protection framework provisions of Australia’s Migration Act 1958 (the Act) and Migration Regulations 1994.
o Each case is assessed on its merits, taking into account the individual circumstances of the case and the most current and relevant country of origin information.
- Persons who do not engage protection obligations, who are not awaiting a merits or judicial review outcome, and who have exhausted all avenues to remain in Australia, are expected to depart Australia voluntarily and may be provided assistance to depart.
o Those with new, credible protection claims relating to changes in their country of origin or personal circumstances may request Ministerial Intervention.
- The department’s Status Resolution Service assists non-citizens looking to resolve their immigration status. More information on this service can be found on the department’s website.