The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Statement From Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Statement From Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Statement From Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Attributable to a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson:

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to an Australian man detained in Pakistan. We acknowledge the ongoing distress to his family his detention has caused. Officials at our High Commission in Islamabad continue to raise his case with the Government of Pakistan. DFAT will continue to provide consular assistance for as long as required. Owing to our privacy obligations we are unable to provide further comment.

American-Style Monster Trucks Are Taking Over Aussie Roads And Annoying Other Drivers
NEXT STORY

American-Style Monster Trucks Are Taking Over Aussie Roads And Annoying Other Drivers

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    American-Style Monster Trucks Are Taking Over Aussie Roads And Annoying Other Drivers

    American-Style Monster Trucks Are Taking Over Aussie Roads And Annoying Other Drivers

    American-style monster trucks are taking over our roads, and Aussie drivers have had enough.
    An Easter Egg Hack That Every Aussie Should Know This Weekend

    An Easter Egg Hack That Every Aussie Should Know This Weekend

    A resurfaced post from the City of Bunbury in Western Australia reminded us of an Easter egg hack.
    Mum Reveals How To Open Chupa Chup's The Correct Way

    Mum Reveals How To Open Chupa Chup's The Correct Way

    Gone are the days of struggling to open a Chupa Chup after a mum revealed on TikTok a simple hack to open the problematic wrapper.
    Woman Who Just Turned 100 Shares Her Secrets To Live A Long Life

    Woman Who Just Turned 100 Shares Her Secrets To Live A Long Life

    And we could all do this!
    Research Shows That Having A Quick Nap Actually Isn't That Great For You

    Research Shows That Having A Quick Nap Actually Isn't That Great For You

    This is why I don't do short breaks, but 12-hour long naps.