Statement From Department Of Employment And Workplace Relations Spokesperson About Work For The Dole

The Australian Government is committed to designing and delivering employment services through collaboration with people, community and businesses.

This is a key principle the government followed through the design of the new voluntary pre-employment service for parents.

The government is carefully considering the findings and recommendations of the Inquiry Report, noting that the House Select Committee did not recommend ending the Work for the Dole program.

We will continue to work with stakeholders as we strengthen our employment services, and address the issues highlighted in the report.

It is vital we continue to provide, and improve, services and support to our clients to help them meet their goals and move towards employment. This includes ensuring that services, supports and requirements are personalised to reflect each client’s needs and circumstances.

Participation in Work for the Dole has to be assessed as suitable for a client by a Workforce Australia employment services provider, noting that there are many other activities clients can voluntarily choose to do before they reach the activation point (that is usually at six months in service) and even at that time, the requirement to participate can be waived by a provider.