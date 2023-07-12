Statement From CommBank On Their Return To Office Policy

“More than 15,000 of our people have continued to serve our customers in our physical locations throughout the country. Non customer facing roles began to return to the office 18 months ago. We believe that connection, innovation and the ability to build and strengthen relationships is absolutely fundamental to how we continue to work.

"Flexible working options remain available, as they always have, and we’ll continue to give consideration to our people who require more tailored arrangements to suit their individual circumstances and in line with our enterprise agreement obligations.

“Our approach to hybrid working has always been about finding the right balance between our long-standing commitment to flexible working and ensuring we deliver the best outcomes for our customers. From mid-July our office-based people will come into the office for at least 50% of their working time over the month.

“This approach gives the majority of our people access to the benefits of a physical workspace and the advantages of remote work. Teams can structure their schedules to suit personal preferences and needs, using the office for collaborative projects, face-to-face meetings and team connection. Employees retain the flexibility to work remotely allowing for focussed uninterrupted work, reduced commuting time and improved work/life integration. Working from home is just one part of the way we support the flexibility needs of our people.”

Specific to the Fair Work Commission:“In response to a request by the FSU to discuss hybrid working, we met with the union last month and it was a cordial discussion. The FSU representatives raised a number of issues which we have considered and we’ve provided a written response to the Union. CBA respects and adheres to the terms of our 2020 Enterprise Agreement and those matters that require consultation.”