Statement From Coles Regarding The Use Of Body Cameras

It’s important to note that the majority of customers do the right thing in store. Measures like this are for the ones who don’t.

The safety of our team members and customers is our top priority, and we have a range of security measures in place to reduce theft from our stores including security personnel and surveillance technologies such as CCTV.

Body worn cameras only record once activated. If a team member feels unsafe in a situation, they can turn on their body camera and will inform the customer that they are turning it on for safety.

This trial has been well received by team members, who feel that the technology would benefit them if faced with a threatening situation.

