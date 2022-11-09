Statement from Coles and Woolworths.

STATEMENT FROM COLES:

“Coles has been advised that due to industry-wide challenges with soft plastic recycling, all REDcycle soft plastic collections from stores will be paused until further notice. This means we will be unable to accept soft plastic recycling returns in Coles stores and through Coles Online at this time. Sustainability is as important to Coles as it is to our customers and partners. We are committed to our Together to Zero waste ambition and are working with government, industry and sustainability partners to find a long-term solution for soft plastics recycling in Australia”

STATEMENT FROM WOOLWORTHS:

“Redcycle has only recently informed us of a number of challenges in their recycling network and a delay in new recycling capacity becoming available.

“Redcycle has advised that it will no longer be able to collect the soft plastic returned by customers from our stores, effective immediately.

“Regrettably, this means customers will not be able to recycle their household soft plastic at our stores until collections are able to recommence or an alternative solution can be found.

“We are disappointed by this situation. We sincerely apologise to our customers and we’re working to return access to soft plastic recycling as soon as possible.

“We are currently working through a range of options with the Australian Food and Grocery Council, the Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation, and the recycling industry to support the future of soft plastic recycling.”