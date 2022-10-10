The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Statement From ClubsNSW

Statement From ClubsNSW

Statement from ClubsNSW

Mr Stolz commenced two legal proceedings against ClubsNSW, his former employer, in 2020. Mr Stolz is still actively pursuing his legal claim against ClubsNSW — as the defendant, ClubsNSW has no right to simply discontinue these proceedings.

In the course of preparing a defence, ClubsNSW became aware that Mr Stolz was in possession of over two million files belonging to ClubsNSW and had engaged in the unauthorised disclosure of those files to third parties including our commercial competitors who he was applying to work for, as well several politicians and journalists. In order to protect the privacy of ClubsNSW employees, our clients as well as our commercially sensitive information, ClubsNSW commenced legal proceedings against Mr Stolz, prior to him becoming unwell — all of the cases are still before the court.

In relation to Mr Stolz’s claims that he is a whistleblower, in November 2021 Justice Yates noted that “correspondence from his former solicitors, which is in evidence, acknowledges that the protection afforded by legislation to whistleblowers is not available to Mr Stolz” — meaning he is not a whistleblower recognised at law.

With respect to anti-money laundering laws, ClubsNSW works collaboratively with AUSTRAC, the federal anti-money laundering regulator, to strengthen industry compliance and bolster clubs against the risk of being exploited by criminals. The NSW Crime Commission is currently conducting an inquiry into money laundering in licensed premises in NSW. It would be inappropriate for ClubsNSW make any further comment on those matters at this time.

Doctor Finally Settles The Fridge Vs Pantry Tomato Sauce Debate
NEXT STORY

Doctor Finally Settles The Fridge Vs Pantry Tomato Sauce Debate

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Doctor Finally Settles The Fridge Vs Pantry Tomato Sauce Debate

    Doctor Finally Settles The Fridge Vs Pantry Tomato Sauce Debate

    Are you a tomato sauce in the fridge or pantry type of person? Well, one doctor has finally settled the debate.
    New Research Reveals Brushing Your Dog's Teeth Could Save Many Trips To The Vet

    New Research Reveals Brushing Your Dog's Teeth Could Save Many Trips To The Vet

    Most pet owners probably don't brush their dogs' teeth, but new research has revealed that regular brushing can help reduce unwanted trips to the vet.
    New Research Shows That Women Are Doing More Housework Than Men

    New Research Shows That Women Are Doing More Housework Than Men

    It turns out there is a bit of a difference between who does more of the housework.
    Australian Woman Divides The Internet After Listing Her Tiffany Engagement For Sale On Facebook.

    Australian Woman Divides The Internet After Listing Her Tiffany Engagement For Sale On Facebook.

    It's a question that's been debated for years; who gets to keep the engagement ring?
    Rare Coins Found Under A Kitchen Floor Sell For $1.1 Million

    Rare Coins Found Under A Kitchen Floor Sell For $1.1 Million

    A collection of coins found under a kitchen floor in the U.K. has sold for £754,000 ($1.1 million).