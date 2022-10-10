Statement from ClubsNSW

Mr Stolz commenced two legal proceedings against ClubsNSW, his former employer, in 2020. Mr Stolz is still actively pursuing his legal claim against ClubsNSW — as the defendant, ClubsNSW has no right to simply discontinue these proceedings.

In the course of preparing a defence, ClubsNSW became aware that Mr Stolz was in possession of over two million files belonging to ClubsNSW and had engaged in the unauthorised disclosure of those files to third parties including our commercial competitors who he was applying to work for, as well several politicians and journalists. In order to protect the privacy of ClubsNSW employees, our clients as well as our commercially sensitive information, ClubsNSW commenced legal proceedings against Mr Stolz, prior to him becoming unwell — all of the cases are still before the court.

In relation to Mr Stolz’s claims that he is a whistleblower, in November 2021 Justice Yates noted that “correspondence from his former solicitors, which is in evidence, acknowledges that the protection afforded by legislation to whistleblowers is not available to Mr Stolz” — meaning he is not a whistleblower recognised at law.

With respect to anti-money laundering laws, ClubsNSW works collaboratively with AUSTRAC, the federal anti-money laundering regulator, to strengthen industry compliance and bolster clubs against the risk of being exploited by criminals. The NSW Crime Commission is currently conducting an inquiry into money laundering in licensed premises in NSW. It would be inappropriate for ClubsNSW make any further comment on those matters at this time.