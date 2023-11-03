The Project

Statement From City Of Bunbury Council Regarding Music Used At Bricknell Memorial Music Shell

Music Switched Off At Graham Bricknell Memorial Music Shell

The music that was being used to deter antisocial behaviour at the Graham Bricknell Memorial Music Shell has now been switched off.

The decision was made yesterday (Thursday, 2 November) after careful consideration and will remain off. A common method used across the State, music is a passive way of discouraging people from congregating permanently in an area and to deter antisocial behaviour.

The Shell is a popular community space used for local events and where people should feel safe to visit and meet up. Unfortunately, the City continues to receive reports of antisocial behaviour at this site. There is also continuous damage to property which comes at a cost to ratepayers and the City.

The City acknowledge that the Shell is a popular spot for our rough sleepers and the City continues to work with police and relevant agencies regarding the broader and very complex issue of homelessness.

The City also continues to support the State Government’s Housing First strategy, which is being implemented by frontline service providers.

We have also recently implemented our Community Safety and Crime Prevention Plan, which sets our actions for the City to actively contribute to community safety and crime prevention.

Homelessness is a sensitive and complex issue which requires a holistic and collaborative approach.

We remain empathetic to those experiencing homelessness in our community as we continue to advocate with State Government and work with local agencies to find a solution for all.

We will be making no further comment, thank you.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak And Elon Musk Meet At AI Safety Summit

