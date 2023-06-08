Statement From AFL Queensland

AFL Queensland (AFLQ) expresses its sympathy to Zachary and his family following the incident on the field. AFLQ prioritises the health and safety of participants at all levels of the game.

As part of the Australian Football National Risk Protection Program, AFLQ participants have access to personal accident cover for injuries sustained whilst participating. This program is reviewed on an annual basis with the support of the insurance broker appointed on behalf of AFLQ with a balance being struck between quality insurance coverage available in the market and the sustainability of such cover for community football organisations and participants.

In March, the AFL released its Strategic Plan for Sport-Related Concussion in Australian Football, covering the current period to 2026, which formalises a guiding framework for the football industry’s approach to sport-related concussion and affirms the AFL’s commitment to the prioritisation of the health and safety of players at all levels, from grassroots through to elite, while maintaining the fabric of our game.

At its core, the plan aims to pursue excellence in each strategic objective: Education, Prevention, Detection, Recovery, Support and Innovation. Important steps taken by the AFL include:

The AFL has made more than 30 changes to concussion protocols, tribunal guidelines and on-field rules over the past two decades to further protect the head and improve the response to head knocks in our game in accordance with current and evolving science and we will continue to work to strengthen protocols and increase the education to clubs and players Further development of the design of the longitudinal brain health study – to be known as the AFL Brain Health Initiative – on which further detailed preparatory work is underway in 2023. The AFL is working to consider options for the introduction of an expanded financial assistance scheme for former AFL and AFLW players who suffered a serious injury with long-term consequences and financial need.

The media release and link to the plan, as well as the updated Guidelines for the Management of Sport-Related Concussion – AFL & AFLW and more information about what the AFL is doing, is available at: https://www.afl.com.au/news/882098/afl-releasesupdated-concussion-guidelines-and-strategic-plan

The AFL’s Concussion Guidelines for Australian Football at all levels outside the AFL / AFLW competitions can be viewed here: https://www.play.afl/clubhelp/policies/concussion-management/