Statement From AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan On The Booing Of Lance Franklin

Lance Franklin is not only one of the greatest Australian Rules football players of all time but a generational athlete who has and continues to captivate the nation with his skill, his ability, and his leadership. The sixth player ever to kick 1,000 goals, ‘Buddy’ has delivered our game and our fans some of the most memorable moments in football history.

All players have the right to be treated respectfully on-field. We want everyone to go to a game and express themselves, the passion for the contest and the voice of the crowd is what sets our competition apart, however, we don’t accept excessive booing as part of our game. Jason Horne-Francis is an emerging star of our game, Lance Franklin is an all-time great. Our view applies equally to both. In fact, no player should be targeted in that way.

We should never take the champions for granted. Players like ‘Buddy’ are the best of our game and regardless of who you barrack for we should continue to celebrate all the champions accordingly.