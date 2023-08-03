Statement From ACT Government

The Project

STATEMENT ATTRIBUTED TO ACT GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN

"The ACT Government is disappointed that the Sofronoff Board of Inquiry Report has been released to select media outlets. The release of information about the Inquiry outside of the government procedures has affected the Inquiry process and harmed people involved. It further contributes to the ongoing public discussion of the matter that has been very difficult for all of the individuals impacted.

The ACT is confident the report, either in draft or final form, was not obtained by media from Government. The Government has sought advice from the Board of Inquiry, which has confirmed it provided a copy to some media outlets under an embargo. This release was not authorised by or communicated to Government prior to this release.

The Government has commenced the Cabinet process to enable proper consideration of the Report’s findings and recommendations. The individuals identified in the Report and affected by its findings must be afforded procedural fairness, including the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The ACT Attorney-General is in contact with the DPP in relation to the findings relating to him.

Following this, the ACT Government is preparing to release the report formally along with the Government’s interim response to the recommendations early next week."

