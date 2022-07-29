Statement From AAMI

‘It is important our customers have the correct cover for their property – and we encourage anyone who is unsure to contact us so we can clarify their situation and how the policy would apply.

As with all personal insurers, our home insurance policies are priced for the risk of a domestic private home. A business being run out of a home could represent a significantly different risk. This is different than a person working from home instead of the office for a period of time, that is generally not considered a business activity.

For example, a manufacturing or repair business run from home might be a very different risk for fire. Valuable stock for a business stored at home could represent an increased risk of theft. A business that has employees or customers coming to the home would attract a risk for liability claims arising from slips and trips that wouldn’t otherwise occur in a normal home policy.

To ensure we are offering our customers the most appropriate policy based on their risk, we ask our customers a standard set of questions when buying our home insurance online, which flags that business activity is not covered.

We do offer insurance products for businesses being run from home in some instances, and we encourage anyone who is unsure to contact us so we can clarify their situation and assist them in selecting the right policy for their needs.’