The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Statement From A Department of Communities and Justice Spokesperson

Statement From A Department of Communities and Justice Spokesperson

Statement From A Department of Communities and Justice Spokesperson.

Abuse against children is a horrific crime.

The Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) acknowledges the impact of abuse and respectfully works with victim-survivors and their legal representatives to resolve claims as quickly as possible in a trauma-informed way.

The NSW Government has passed significant reforms to address legal technicalities and remove barriers so people who have experienced institutional child abuse can pursue the compensation they deserve.

The NSW Office of the Children’s Guardian (OCG) was established in December 2000 under the Public Sector Management Act 1998. The Children’s Guardian is a statutory position established by legislation in 1998 - the Children and Young Persons (Care and Protection) Act 1998. The OCG provides strengthened regulatory oversight arrangements for care arrangements in NSW.

DCJ is unable to comment on individual matters.

Labor’s $10 Billion Housing Bill Reintroduced To Parliament
NEXT STORY

Labor’s $10 Billion Housing Bill Reintroduced To Parliament

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Labor’s $10 Billion Housing Bill Reintroduced To Parliament

    Labor’s $10 Billion Housing Bill Reintroduced To Parliament

    The federal government’s $10 billion housing bill returned to Parliament today, in Labor’s second attempt at pushing the policy through.
    Nearly 90% Of Animals Caught In NSW Shark Nets Are Non-Targeted Species

    Nearly 90% Of Animals Caught In NSW Shark Nets Are Non-Targeted Species

    New data has revealed that nearly 90 per cent of the animals caught in shark nets off the coast of New South Wales are non-targeted species; such as turtles, dolphins and rays.
    Statement from Lauren Eslick

    Statement from Lauren Eslick

    Statement from Lauren Eslick
    Gwyneth Paltrow Lists Her Guesthouse On AirBnB For Free

    Gwyneth Paltrow Lists Her Guesthouse On AirBnB For Free

    Looking for a weekend away with a point of difference? Forget the Best Western in the Riverina, aim higher this year.
    Mum Receives Backlash For Naming Her Son ‘Alpha Mael’

    Mum Receives Backlash For Naming Her Son ‘Alpha Mael’

    One mum has tried to give her son the ‘manliest’ name possible, but she has received a lot of backlash for naming him ‘Alpha Mael’.