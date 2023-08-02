Statement From A Department of Communities and Justice Spokesperson.

Abuse against children is a horrific crime.

The Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) acknowledges the impact of abuse and respectfully works with victim-survivors and their legal representatives to resolve claims as quickly as possible in a trauma-informed way.

The NSW Government has passed significant reforms to address legal technicalities and remove barriers so people who have experienced institutional child abuse can pursue the compensation they deserve.

The NSW Office of the Children’s Guardian (OCG) was established in December 2000 under the Public Sector Management Act 1998. The Children’s Guardian is a statutory position established by legislation in 1998 - the Children and Young Persons (Care and Protection) Act 1998. The OCG provides strengthened regulatory oversight arrangements for care arrangements in NSW.

DCJ is unable to comment on individual matters.