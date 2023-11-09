The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Statement About High Court Ruling From The Federal Government

Statement About High Court Ruling From The Federal Government

Statement About High Court Ruling From The Federal Government

The Government notes the High Court ruling yesterday.

We are considering the implications of the judgment carefully and will continue to work with authorities to ensure community safety is upheld.

The former Coalition Government failed to protect Australia’s national security in a number of ways that the Albanese Labor Government has been left to fix, including through bilateral agreements and relationships.

One of these failures was neglecting to produce a constitutionally sound citizenship-loss regime despite two separate attempts.

Rex Airline Employees Seen Having A BBQ On The Tarmac
NEXT STORY

Rex Airline Employees Seen Having A BBQ On The Tarmac

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rex Airline Employees Seen Having A BBQ On The Tarmac

Rex Airline Employees Seen Having A BBQ On The Tarmac

A TikTok featuring two airline workers enjoying lunch on the airport tarmac has gone viral.
People Are Putting Toilet Paper In The Fridge To Absorb Unpleasant Odours

People Are Putting Toilet Paper In The Fridge To Absorb Unpleasant Odours

A toilet paper ‘hack’ is gaining traction online, with people putting full rolls in the fridge to absorb unpleasant smells.
Jerry Seinfeld Announces Australian Comedy Tour Dates

Jerry Seinfeld Announces Australian Comedy Tour Dates

The comedy legend who brought us the TV show about nothing is set to tour Australia!
Patrick Dempsey Named The Sexiest Man Alive, Leaving Many People Confused

Patrick Dempsey Named The Sexiest Man Alive, Leaving Many People Confused

Actor Patrick Dempsey has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2023, leaving many people confused.
Hundreds Of Victorians Hospitalised In Thunderstorm Asthma Event

Hundreds Of Victorians Hospitalised In Thunderstorm Asthma Event

Over 230 patients were hospitalised in less than 24 hours across Victoria on Tuesday and Wednesday, experiencing asthma-related symptoms due to the combination of high pollen levels and thunderstorm activity.