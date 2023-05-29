Stars Could Become Invisible Within In 20 Years Because Of Increasing Light Pollution

Scientists are predicting that due to light pollution, we may not be able to see the stars at night in about 20 years.

Light pollution is the brightening of the night sky, and comes from light-emitting diodes (LED) and other forms of man-made lighting. This includes street illumination, advertising, sporting venue lighting and external lighting.

“The night sky is part of our environment, and it would be a major deprivation if the next generation never got to see it, just as it would be if they never saw a bird’s nest,” Britain’s Astronomer Royal, Martin Rees, told The Guardian.

“You don’t need to be an astronomer to care about this. I am not an ornithologist but if there were no songbirds in my garden, I’d feel impoverished.”

According to Rees, light pollution has increased so much in the last few years. Astronomers even reported back in 2016 that the Milky Way was no longer visible to a third of humanity.

Christopher Kyba of the German Centre for Geosciences explained this increase in light pollution, saying that a child born in an area where 250 stars are visible at night today would see roughly 100 stars by the time they reach 18.

“A couple of generations ago, people would have been confronted regularly with this glittering vision of the cosmos – but what was formerly universal is now extremely rare. Only the world’s richest people, and some of the poorest, experience that anymore. For everybody else, it’s more or less gone,” Kyba told the New York Post.

Not only does this light pollution rob us of a beautiful starry night sky, but it is also very disruptive to natural lifecycles and has major environmental impacts.

Light pollution has contributed to an “insect apocalypse”, scientists found in 2019. This is because light has a major impact on how bugs move, search for food, grow and hide from predators.

Light pollution also confuses sea turtles and migrating birds that are guided by moonlight.

However, Rees believes that there could be a simple fix for the pollution. Rees and his team created a report, “Ten Dark Sky Policies for the Government” in the hopes of creating a darker sky and setting strict standards for the density and direction of lighting.