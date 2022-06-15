Staring At Ourselves On Zoom Is Bad For Our Mood, According To New Research

Researchers have found that frequently looking at yourself during Zoom meetings correlates with a negative mood. Especially if you realise you have something stuck in your teeth.

We are all guilty of getting lost in our own faces in online meetings, right? Right??

But some of us have more narcissistic tendencies than others, and according to a recent study, this can really hurt your mood or self-esteem.

The study took place at the University of Illinois where researchers used eye-tracking technology to determine how much someone was looking at themselves rather than others.

Before the call, participants were asked about their emotional status. Who wouldn't be thrilled at the start of yet another online meeting?

Talia Ariss, lead researcher and doctoral candidate at Illinois said 'We found that participants who spent more time looking at themselves during the conversation felt worse after the call, even after controlling for pre-interaction negative mood.

Researchers then added a mood booster to the mix; alcohol. They found that people who were boozed up were more likely to spend time staring at themselves.

They were probably thinking, 'hey that person on the screen looks just like me!'.

Ariss explains that this means there's an opposite effect on virtual meetings than in person. She says that although alcohol acts as a social lubricant during in-person settings, it's not the same for meeting virtually. She also says that online, alcohol didn't have its mood-boosting effect.

You can't trick your brain into thinking you're at the pub, when you're really just drinking in the bathtub in front of your laptop.

We've all (mostly) mastered online meeting technology, now we just have to figure out how to stop it from making us feel sad. And I don't think I.T can help with that.