Starbucks To Face Lawsuit For Lack Of Real Fruits In Refreshers Drinks

In August 2022, a class action lawsuit was filed against the beverage giant, alleging that their Mango, Passionfruit and Acai Refreshers did not contain any of the fruit stated in the name, therefore being misleading.

The suit alleges that the iced drinks only contained water, grape juice and sugar. By using specific fruit terms, consumers assume and anticipate that the beverages contain those ingredients, not just the flavour.

U.S. District Judge John Cronan in Manhattan found sufficient evidence to allow the claim to move forward.

Judge Cronan commented that the consumers had a reasonable expectation that the fruit terms should represent both flavour and the actual ingredient. The terms used are not generic labels that can be construed broadly.

Judge Cronan also dismissed the intentional fraud element of the class action lawsuit after finding no proof Starbucks intended to defraud customers.

"The allegations in the complaint are inaccurate and without merit. We look forward to defending ourselves against these claims,” Starbucks said in a statement.

The plaintiffs are looking to receive at least $5 million in damages.