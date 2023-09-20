The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Starbucks To Face Lawsuit For Lack Of Real Fruits In Refreshers Drinks

Starbucks To Face Lawsuit For Lack Of Real Fruits In Refreshers Drinks

Starbucks is set to face a lawsuit claiming its Refresher fruit beverages are lacking real fruit.

In August 2022, a class action lawsuit was filed against the beverage giant, alleging that their Mango, Passionfruit and Acai Refreshers did not contain any of the fruit stated in the name, therefore being misleading.

The suit alleges that the iced drinks only contained water, grape juice and sugar. By using specific fruit terms, consumers assume and anticipate that the beverages contain those ingredients, not just the flavour.

U.S. District Judge John Cronan in Manhattan found sufficient evidence to allow the claim to move forward.

Judge Cronan commented that the consumers had a reasonable expectation that the fruit terms should represent both flavour and the actual ingredient. The terms used are not generic labels that can be construed broadly.

Judge Cronan also dismissed the intentional fraud element of the class action lawsuit after finding no proof Starbucks intended to defraud customers.

"The allegations in the complaint are inaccurate and without merit. We look forward to defending ourselves against these claims,” Starbucks said in a statement.

The plaintiffs are looking to receive at least $5 million in damages.

New Zealand's South Island Shaken By 6.0 Earthquake, Strongest This Year
NEXT STORY

New Zealand's South Island Shaken By 6.0 Earthquake, Strongest This Year

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Zealand's South Island Shaken By 6.0 Earthquake, Strongest This Year

New Zealand's South Island Shaken By 6.0 Earthquake, Strongest This Year

South Islanders have been shaken by a 6.0 magnitude earthquake, the strongest tremor to hit New Zealand this year.
Taylor Swift Partners With Google For Vault Song Reveal But Fans Are Met With Glitches

Taylor Swift Partners With Google For Vault Song Reveal But Fans Are Met With Glitches

Swifties have been attempting to solve a series of Easter Egg puzzles to reveal the titles for Taylor Swift's new 1989 album, but they have been met with a glitch.
Victorian Holiday-Makers To Be Charged Levy For Short-Stays

Victorian Holiday-Makers To Be Charged Levy For Short-Stays

Victoria has committed to building 800,000 homes in the next decade while holiday-makers will be slugged with a short-stay accommodation levy to address the state's housing crisis.
Aussie Journalist Names Her Newborn Baby 'Methamphetamine Rules'

Aussie Journalist Names Her Newborn Baby 'Methamphetamine Rules'

An ABC journalist has named her newborn son 'Methamphetamine Rules', in a bid to test the strength of NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages.
Bluey: The Video Game Is Coming And You Will Be Able To Play As The Whole Family!

Bluey: The Video Game Is Coming And You Will Be Able To Play As The Whole Family!

It’s official: Bluey: The Videogame is coming, and we now have a release date.