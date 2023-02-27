The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Starbucks Italy Launches Olive Oil Coffee And The Reviews Are Surprising

Starbucks Italy Launches Olive Oil Coffee And The Reviews Are Surprising

Starbucks is launching olive oil-infused coffee beverages in Italy.

Chief executive Howard Schultz came up with the idea while he was travelling in Sicily and was following the local custom of drinking a spoonful of olive oil.

He then added it to his coffee and found it had an “unexpected velvety, buttery flavour that enhanced the coffee and lingered beautifully on the palate.”

The Oleato olive oil range includes a cold brew, latte and “Oleato deconstructed” espresso with olive oil “infused with a luxurious passionfruit cold foam.”

“Now, there’s going to be people who say, ‘olive oil in coffee?’ But the proof is in the cup,” he said.

"In over 40 years, I can't remember a moment in time where I've been more excited, more enthused that demonstrates the pride, the quality, the passion, the heritage and the craft of what Starbucks can do."

The beverages will launch in Southern California in Spring, and UK, Japan and the Middle East will see them later in the year.

Rental Costs Explode Across Australia With Increases As High As Much As 50% In Some Areas
NEXT STORY

Rental Costs Explode Across Australia With Increases As High As Much As 50% In Some Areas

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rental Costs Explode Across Australia With Increases As High As Much As 50% In Some Areas

Rental Costs Explode Across Australia With Increases As High As Much As 50% In Some Areas

Rents have been surging nationwide but some regions have been hit harder than others, with average rents lifting by nearly 50 per cent annually in one Australian town.
American Fast Food Chain Wendy's Announces Plans To Roll Out Hundreds Of Stores Across Australia

American Fast Food Chain Wendy's Announces Plans To Roll Out Hundreds Of Stores Across Australia

US fast food chain Wendy’s has announced it is set to roll out ‘hundreds’ of stores across Australia.
American Newspapers Drop Cartoon 'Dilbert' After Author Made Derogatory Comments About Black Americans.

American Newspapers Drop Cartoon 'Dilbert' After Author Made Derogatory Comments About Black Americans.

Billionaire Elon Musk has accused the media of being racist against whites and Asians after US newspapers dropped a white comic strip author who made derogatory comments about Black Americans.
Australia Women's T20 Team Win World Cup Title With 19-Run Victory Over South Africa

Australia Women's T20 Team Win World Cup Title With 19-Run Victory Over South Africa

Meg Lanning's champion Australian cricketers have won another global crown, successfully defending their women's T20 World Cup title with an emphatic 19- run victory over hosts South Africa in Cape Town.
Bunnings Cashes In On Harry Styles Wearing Iconic Straw Hat During Melbourne Show

Bunnings Cashes In On Harry Styles Wearing Iconic Straw Hat During Melbourne Show

First it was the shoey, now it's the Bunnings straw hat.