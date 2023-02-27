Starbucks Italy Launches Olive Oil Coffee And The Reviews Are Surprising

Chief executive Howard Schultz came up with the idea while he was travelling in Sicily and was following the local custom of drinking a spoonful of olive oil.

He then added it to his coffee and found it had an “unexpected velvety, buttery flavour that enhanced the coffee and lingered beautifully on the palate.”

The Oleato olive oil range includes a cold brew, latte and “Oleato deconstructed” espresso with olive oil “infused with a luxurious passionfruit cold foam.”

“Now, there’s going to be people who say, ‘olive oil in coffee?’ But the proof is in the cup,” he said.

"In over 40 years, I can't remember a moment in time where I've been more excited, more enthused that demonstrates the pride, the quality, the passion, the heritage and the craft of what Starbucks can do."

The beverages will launch in Southern California in Spring, and UK, Japan and the Middle East will see them later in the year.