Starbucks China Launches Pork Flavoured Coffee

Also known as “The Lucky Savoury Latte”, the drink combines Dongpo braised pork flavoured sauced with espresso and milk, garnished with a drizzle of sauce and pork meat.

The Starbucks Reserve Shanghai Roastery posted details of the unique drink to its Weibo account, describing it as having “unexpected salty and sweet flavours”.

“Eating meat means prosperity in the coming year,” the post read, accompanied by pictures of the savoury concoction.

The drink is only available at a limited run of Starbucks locations and is priced at 68 Chinese yuan, about $14.

The Reserve stores are offering a number of limited Lunar New Year products, such as the Fortune Almond Macchiato and Black Sesame Latte.