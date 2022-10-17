The Project

Star Wars Character Han Solo Made Into Bread Sculpture Called 'Pan Solo' In Weirdest Story Of The Day

Delicious news for Star Wars fans and complex carbohydrates; Han Solo has been made into a loaf of bread.

A bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has dubbed its 6-foot (1.8 meters) bread sculpture of the "Star Wars" character "Pan Solo".

The sculpture depicts him as he appeared after being frozen in carbonite in "The Empire Strikes Back", his anguished face and hands reaching out.

But this time, he appears to have succumbed to an accident in a dough factory.

Hanalee Pervan and her mother, Catherine Pervan are co-owners of One House Bakery and spent weeks creating the life-sized sculpture. They used wood and two types of dough to mould, bake and assemble it.

One of the doughs was yeastless, with a higher sugar content that will last longer. Unfortunately, though, it won't last forever; the work of doughy art will eventually be composted.

The two worked at night after the day's business was done, and Hanalee said she might have gotten a bit obsessed. She told the New York Times, "Mom made me leave it because I was obsessing over the lips".

The sculpture is now on display outside of the bakery, about a half-hour's drive north of San Francisco. But really, it belongs in The Louvre.

Pan Solo is their entry in the annual Downtown Benicia Main Street Scarecrow Contest. The public will get to vote on their favourite creations in the galaxy (by businesses in the local area).

Let's hope that the force (and public vote) is with them.

