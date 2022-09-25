The Project

Star Wars Actor James Earl Jones To Retire As Voice Of Darth Vader, But Signs Over Rights To His Voice

The iconic actor that we’ve all loved and imitated since he first hit the big screen in A New Hope back in 1977, is reportedly stepping down from the role as his voice has changed with age.

Jones can be heard in the recent Disney+ series Obi Wan Kenobi, but what fans probably don’t know is the voice is actually AI-generated and uses something called Respeecher to make Vader sound like the original character from the 1970s.

The 91-year-old, award-winning actor is said to be looking to retire his cloak and whatever that helmet thing he wears is, and has signed over the rights to the 10,000+ voice files Disney and Lucasfilm have in the vault to compile future Vader dialogue while Jones sits back and watches the empire thrive.

In a recent Vanity Fair article, Respeecher, which is a Ukraine-based tech team were said to have been sending the AI voice files back to Lucasfilm right at the time of Russia's invasion.

Matthew Wood, sound editor and voice actor for Star Wars, said that Jones last recorded new dialogue for the character back in 2019, for The Rise of Skywalker and hinted at looking to step down from the role in the near future.

This new agreement also means that Disney and Lucasfilm can use the voice for other productions such as video games and animated LEGO shorts where previously they’ve used voice actors to replicate Jones.

So with that in mind it’s entirely possible we’ll see Vader voicing ads for supermarket chains or car dealerships in the near future, which would really upset the Star Wars fans. They should totally do that.

