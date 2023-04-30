Star-Studded Night At Barcelona Restaurant Sees Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg and Bruce Springsteen Sharing A Meal

It’s no joke, they legit did this on Thursday night at the Palace Hotel’s Amar restaurant in Barcelona.

The staff were stoked! I mean there are few more exciting things as a hospo worker than a good old celebrity sighting. You get to see them in their natural habitat, and the true test of someone's character is how they treat wait staff.

Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, along with Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw, were in town for Springsteen’s Friday night concert.

Spielberg, and Springsteen are both long-time friends of Obama and if you were choosing three dream dinner guests, the trio would not be a bad option.

Speaking with Spanish radio network Cadena SER, Amar chef Rafa Zafra said their reservation was made only hours beforehand at the recommendation of famed Spanish-American chef José Andrés.

“José Andrés called me and told me that it was a very important table, but that we should please not say anything” Zafra told Cadena SER.

Security had told staff not to ask them for a photo, but before they left, Obama asked them for a photo.

The picture was posted on Instagram by staff member Pol Perello and captioned: “Pleasures that this job brings you!!”