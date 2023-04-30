The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Star-Studded Night At Barcelona Restaurant Sees Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg and Bruce Springsteen Sharing A Meal

Star-Studded Night At Barcelona Restaurant Sees Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg and Bruce Springsteen Sharing A Meal

Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg and Bruce Springsteen walk into a restaurant…

It’s no joke, they legit did this on Thursday night at the Palace Hotel’s Amar restaurant in Barcelona.

The staff were stoked! I mean there are few more exciting things as a hospo worker than a good old celebrity sighting. You get to see them in their natural habitat, and the true test of someone's character is how they treat wait staff.

Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, along with Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw, were in town for Springsteen’s Friday night concert.

Spielberg, and Springsteen are both long-time friends of Obama and if you were choosing three dream dinner guests, the trio would not be a bad option.

Speaking with Spanish radio network Cadena SER, Amar chef Rafa Zafra said their reservation was made only hours beforehand at the recommendation of famed Spanish-American chef José Andrés.

“José Andrés called me and told me that it was a very important table, but that we should please not say anything” Zafra told Cadena SER.

Security had told staff not to ask them for a photo, but before they left, Obama asked them for a photo.

The picture was posted on Instagram by staff member Pol Perello and captioned: “Pleasures that this job brings you!!”

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Pol Perello Franch (@pol_perello)

Supermarket Worker Scouted By Tyra Banks Could Be Australia’s Next Top Model
NEXT STORY

Supermarket Worker Scouted By Tyra Banks Could Be Australia’s Next Top Model

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Supermarket Worker Scouted By Tyra Banks Could Be Australia’s Next Top Model

    Supermarket Worker Scouted By Tyra Banks Could Be Australia’s Next Top Model

    A Melbourne convenience store worker could soon become Australia’s next top model.
    The Campaign To Save The Iconic Music Venue ‘The Tote’

    The Campaign To Save The Iconic Music Venue ‘The Tote’

    For more than forty years, The Tote in Melbourne has been rocking out to some of Australia’s best acts.
    Sharing A Bed With Your Dog Could Lead You To Catch Serious Illnesses, According To Experts

    Sharing A Bed With Your Dog Could Lead You To Catch Serious Illnesses, According To Experts

    Experts say that having your dog sleep in the bed with you increases the likelihood of you catching serious illnesses.
    Hero Teenager Saves His Classmates After Bus Driver Passes Out

    Hero Teenager Saves His Classmates After Bus Driver Passes Out

    Thirteen-year-old Dillon Reeves sprung into action when he noticed the school bus driver had passed out.
    Oslo Erects Life-Size Statue Of Freya The Walrus That Was Euthanised Because People Wouldn’t Leave Her Alone

    Oslo Erects Life-Size Statue Of Freya The Walrus That Was Euthanised Because People Wouldn’t Leave Her Alone

    A walrus that became a tourist attraction in Oslo, Norway, before it was euthanised by authorities has been remembered with a life-size statue.